Naji Marshall Signs Three-Year Deal with Mavericks
Naji Marshall to a new deal on Sunday. The two sides have agreed to a three-year, $52.2 million extension. Marshall has spent each of the last two seasons with the Mavs and has played well during his time there. This past season, Marshall averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 29.5 minutes per game in 74 contests. He has been an important piece for them, especially when the Mavs have dealt with injuries in the frontcourt. He'll now be tied to the team until 2030, which is good for the team to have a knowledgeable veteran presence.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania