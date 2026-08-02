Kelly Olynyk Draws Warriors Interest
Kelly Olynyk is drawing interest from the Golden State Warriors as they look to fill out the back end of the roster, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Olynyk, 35, would give Golden State another stretch-big option behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, with his passing and floor spacing fitting the offense around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The concern is how much he has left. He averaged just 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists with San Antonio last season, and Golden State would be adding him as depth rather than a locked-in rotation piece. Olynyk would need injuries ahead of him to regain fantasy relevance.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel