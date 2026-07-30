Tarik Skubal Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
Tarik Skubal will be traded by Monday's deadline. The Tigers knew that they needed to go on a really big run in July for Skubal to stick around, and they didn't do it. They are currently 51-58 (six games back in the American League Central), and they sit 4.5 games behind the last wild-card spot in the AL, with four teams in front of them. Passan mentions the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the favorites at this point, as the teams in the best position to pull off a blockbuster trade for Skubal, who has won the AL Cy Young in each of the last two seasons. The 29-year-old southpaw missed some time in the first half of the season due to surgery on his left elbow to remove loose bodies, but otherwise he's pitched well in 2026, going 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA (2.61 FIP) and 0.91 WHIP with 116 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 96 2/3 frames across his 16 starts. Moving to a contender like the Brewers or Dodgers will definitely boost Skubal's fantasy appeal to close out the season. Stay tuned.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan