Travis Hunter Opens Camp by Warming Up with the Offense
Travis Hunter started the day wearing a teal offensive jersey, warming up alongside the other non-special-teams wide receivers before breaking off with the defensive backs for individual drills. Hunter's year two usage, and how he fits into an already crowded receiver room, have been some of the biggest storylines of the Jaguars offseason, and the message sent by the team to open camp offers little clarification. While operating primarily on the offensive side of the ball as a rookie, Hunter caught only 28 passes for 298 yards before an LCL injury ended his season after seven games. Still, he appeared to be on the verge of a breakout, recording his first 100-yard game and catching the first touchdown of his career in the Week 7 contest he left injured. Hunter's upside is undeniable, and with him falling as far in drafts as he has, any usage-related risk is all but removed, making him a player to target in the late rounds as RotoBaller's WR72.
Source: John Shipley
Source: John Shipley