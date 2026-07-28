Caleb Douglas Cleared for Training Camp
Caleb Douglas (undisclosed) has been cleared for the start of training camp, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Douglas suffered a minor injury during the team's mandatory minicamp, but it appears he is over the ailment and ready to go. A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Douglas recorded 54 catches for 846 yards and seven touchdowns across 14 games in his final collegiate season at Texas Tech. The 22-year-old could have a chance to be an immediate contributor in a Miami wide receiver room that is currently led by the uninspiring veteran trio of Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and Malik Washington. If Douglas puts together a productive training camp and preseason, his fantasy value will likely soar over the course of the summer.
Source: ESPN - Marcel Louis-Jacques
Source: ESPN - Marcel Louis-Jacques