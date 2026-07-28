Jonathan Taylor Expected to Open Training Camp on the Field
Jonathan Taylor is expected to participate when the team opens training camp Wednesday despite entering the final year of his contract, according to The Indianapolis Star. General manager Chris Ballard downplayed the possibility of a repeat of the contract dispute that disrupted Taylor's 2023 camp, saying the 27-year-old is "in a great spot." Taylor signed a three-year, $42 million extension in October 2023 and has said he would love to remain with Indianapolis for the rest of his career. He started all 17 games in 2025, rushing 323 times for 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 46 receptions for 378 yards and two scores. That followed a 1,431-yard rushing season in 2024, giving Taylor consecutive years above 1,400 yards. Ballard declined to discuss negotiations but said the Colts continually work to retain their own players and would love to keep Taylor long term. No extension has been announced, but there is currently no indication that Taylor's contract situation will keep him off the field.
Source: The Indianapolis Star
Source: The Indianapolis Star