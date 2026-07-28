DeForest Buckner Cleared to Practice After Neck Surgery

Jul 28, 2026, 3:14 PM ET
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said Tuesday that he has been cleared to participate in practice after missing the team's spring program while recovering from neck surgery, according to James Boyd. Buckner sustained a herniated disc during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to Pittsburgh and later lost strength in the left side of his upper body. He returned from injured reserve for Week 16 against San Francisco, recorded five tackles, and aggravated the injury before undergoing surgery on New Year's Eve. The 32-year-old finished the 2025 season with 47 tackles and four sacks across 10 starts. Buckner was only cleared to resume running in April, making his return to practice an important step in a lengthy rehabilitation. He said the Colts plan to ramp up his workload cautiously as training camp progresses, with the goal of being ready for the season opener against Baltimore. Buckner's clearance is encouraging, but his practice workload and ability to progress without another setback will remain important to monitor.--Bruno MuléSource: James Boyd