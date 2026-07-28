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DraftKings PGA DFS Lineup Picks - Rocket Classic (2026)

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JJ Spaun - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Golf Betting

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the Rocket Classic (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 Rocket Classic. I'll be providing DFS picks and analysis to help you set those winning DraftKings lineups as the PGA Tour returns to the United States after two weeks abroad.

The Rocket Classic has been a regular part of the PGA TOUR's summer schedule since 2019, but this will be its last time on the schedule in this form. Rocket Companies is not exercising its option to remain the sponsor, and the course isn't likely to continue in the rotation, although the PGA TOUR is open to finding other locations in the Motor City. For its swan song, the Rocket Classic has the strongest field it has ever had and will show off its newest renovation, which shifts the course from a par-72 to a par-70. Let's dive into the field and find out who has a chance to claim the final Rocket Classic, which is the second-to-last event before the FedExCup Playoffs. Players throughout the field will be looking to improve their spot in the standings with the playoffs looming.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the history of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. In this post, I'll break down six of my top DFS fantasy golf plays coming into the week.

 

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Cameron Young ($10.5K)

At the top of the salary structure, Young is a great anchor to build around with a great season already in the books and plenty of course history in Detroit. In the last calendar year since his first PGA TOUR win at the Wyndham Championship, Young has claimed two more titles, winning THE PLAYERS Championship and the Cadillac Championship.

He leads the field this week in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Total Strokes Gained, and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over the last six months, and he ranks third during that span in Strokes Gained: Approach. The only part of his game that isn't always completely dialed in is his putting, but that looked strong at The Open Championship a few weeks ago, coming so close to getting the win.

Young finished second, one stroke behind Ryan Fox at Royal Birkdale and has five top-10 showings in his last 12 events, including his two wins. He hasn't missed a cut this season with 10 top-26 finishes.

This will be his fourth appearance at Detroit Golf Club. He finished runner-up in 2022, T6 in 2024, and T46 last year. The course is a great fit for his game, and he has an excellent chance to contend this week, standing head-and-shoulders above the rest of the field.

With plenty of form and experience, there's a reason he's the clear favorite this week, and he is a great place to start your roster builds if you can find ways to work your salary cap around him.

Russell Henley ($9.2K)

Henley also comes in with good form and is a consistent and solid option to build around over $9K. Henley got a win earlier this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and he has four top-25 finishes in his last five events after a T9 at The Open Championship.

Over the last three months, he leads this field in Driving Accuracy and ranks eighth in both Total Strokes Gained and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He also ranks in the top 13 of both Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, both of which will be important on this updated course setup.

While bombers off the tee have had success at this course, there have also been some players who focus on accuracy more who climb the leaderboard. Henley played this event twice in his career, missing the cut in the inaugural 2019 event but bouncing back with a solid T10 in 2022, which was the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club.

His consistent ballstriking makes his versatile overall game a fit on almost any course, and his past success in Detroit makes him a great option from the cheaper side of the top tier.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

J.J. Spaun ($8.7K)

Spaun has been a little up and down this season, but he has shown a high ceiling and should excel in Detroit, where his good wedge play should give him plenty of birdie chances even on the new-look redesign.

Before two made cuts with a T44 and T40 in the U.K., Spaun had seven top-25 finishes in his last 10 events in the United States. He missed the cut in his other three tournaments during that span, though. He picked up his third PGA TOUR win during that run at the Valero Texas Open.

The 35-year-old Spaun leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last three months and over the last six months. Over the last three months, he also ranks second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and fifth in Total Strokes Gained.

Spaun played the Rocket Classic in six straight seasons before missing the event last year. He finished in the top 35 in every one of his six appearances with three top-13 finishes, including a personal-best T8 in 2022.

Even though the layout isn't the exact same this week, he has the upside to contend if he stays in form and his putter heats up a little bit. He brings an elite ceiling and a solid floor at this salary, since he hasn't missed a cut at a non-major since his win in April.

Davis Thompson ($7.7K)

Thompson is coming off a very strong finish last week in Minnesota, and he's the first player in my picks who played last week at TPC Twin Cities and also the first option still looking for his first win of the season.

Thompson finished T7 last week after a 63 in the Final Round. While posting his third top-10 finish of the year, he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, ninth in driving distance, and sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach. He'll look to carry over that momentum from tee-to-green this week at another low-scoring event in Detroit.

Over the last 30 days, Thompson ranks sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach and ninth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He is typically a driver-forward player, so he should continue to be a solid course fit even after the overhaul.

In his four appearances, Thompson has made the cut every time, with a T24 in 2023 and a co-runner-up finish in 2024 behind only Cameron Davis, who claimed his second Rocket Mortgage Classic win that season.

Thompson has spike potential and a high ceiling, although he is high-risk after missing the cut at the U.S. Open and the ISCO Championship.

 

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Ben Kohles ($7.3K)

Kohles has been heating up over the past few months while splitting time between the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour, and the 36-year-old has played his way into the top 100 in the FedExCup Standings. If he finishes strong the next two weeks, a playoff position isn't out of the question, and he's also setting himself up well to earn full-time membership if he keeps rolling.

He has seven straight finishes in the top 30 on both tours combined. He picked up his fifth career win on the Korn Ferry Tour in June at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX at The Country Club of Spartanburg in South Carolina. He finished T3 at the John Deere Classic at the start of July back on the PGA TOUR and followed that up with a T15 at the ISCO Championship and another top-10 finish last week at the 3M Open.

Over the last three months, he ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach, 18th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and 17th in Total Strokes Gained. Kohles has gained strokes on the green as well in each of his last three events, and has been putting the ball much better since making a putter change just before his Korn Ferry win.

This will be his fourth career appearance at the Detroit Golf Club, making the cut in each of his last two stops, with a T20 in 2024 as his best result in the Motor City. Even though he has had so much success on the Korn Ferry Tour, Kohles is still searching for his first PGA TOUR win, and he could be in the mix again this week if he can continue his recent momentum.

Chandler Phillips ($6.8K)

This week's field is packed with exciting value plays in the lower levels of the salary structure. To see more options from below $8K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard.

The 29-year-old from Texas A&M has six top-25 finishes on the season after finishing T3 at the 3M Open. He was coming off three straight T15 finishes in non-majors at the RBC Canadian Open, the John Deere Classic, and the ISCO Championship, and 16 straight rounds of 69 or better in those four events sandwiched around a missed cut at the U.S. Open.

Over the last 30 days, he ranks eighth in the field in Total Strokes Gained and sixth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.

Phillips is up to 86th in the FedExCup standings and could play his way into the postseason with a strong finish this week. He might have some scheduling issues, though....

Phillips has proven his ability to go low and pile up birdies in the last month, and he finished T13 at the Detroit Golf Club last year, so he has a good chance to keep his momentum going this week and be a great value option from under $7K at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

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More PGA Analysis and Picks

PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: Rocket Classic
PGA DFS Value Picks: Rocket Classic (Premium)
PGA Power Rankings: 2026: Rocket Classic
OAD Picks: 3M Open (Premium)


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