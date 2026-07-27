July 27, 2026

Hitter fantasy baseball starts/sits, recommendations for all hitter matchups from 7/27 - 8/2 (2026). Our fantasy baseball BvP chart and hitter matchup ratings.

Hello RotoBallers! It's time to set those lineups, and we're here to guide you with our fantasy baseball hitter start/sit recommendations chart for the week ahead (July 27 - August 2). Today, we'll look at some lineup decisions for players like A.J. Ewing, Josh Bell, Kazuma Okamoto, and more -- and how their matchups project for fantasy baseball. You can also check our Starting Pitcher Start/Sit Matchups Chart.

This fantasy baseball hitter matchups chart - also known as fantasy baseball BvP (batter vs. pitcher) - is designed to assist you in setting winning lineups for all fantasy baseball leagues and DFS competitions, as it identifies which players have the most favorable matchups.

So, who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these hitter BvP matchups. This weekly article provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck RotoBallers!

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Hitters Start/Sit Matchups Chart: July 27 - August 2

Players are sorted in alphabetical order by their last names. You can also use the color-coded chart below.

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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Fantasy Baseball Player News

TJ Rumfield, 1B, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, hitting .297/.381/.476 with 13 home runs, 52 RBI, and 45 runs scored across 409 plate appearances. The 26-year-old's underlying batted-ball metrics are underwhelming, as he's logged just a 5.3% barrel rate and a 28.2% hard-hit rate.

However, Rumfield has struck out in just 14.2% of his plate appearances on the year. Between his propensity to put the ball in play and his hitter-friendly home environment in Colorado, Rumfield profiles as one of the safer sources of batting average and run production available to fantasy managers on the waiver wire.

Heliot Ramos, OF, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is hitting .268/.304/.455 with nine home runs, 31 RBI, and 33 runs through 260 plate appearances. The home-run total undersells how well he has squared up the ball. His 92.4 mph average exit velocity, 15.7% barrel rate, and 50.3% hard-hit rate support the power case, and his .491 expected slugging percentage is 36 points higher than his actual mark. Ramos is not a five-category player.

He has yet to steal a base, and a 26.6% strikeout rate adds batting-average risk. The power is real, though, and he has remained in the lineup since returning from a right quad strain, including recent starts in both the fifth and leadoff spots. Ramos is rostered in 42% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 23rd in RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings, with an add recommendation for 10-team leagues and deeper. He is one of the better power bats still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Caleb Durbin, 2B/3B, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin has worked his way into mixed-league relevance with a useful blend of power and speed. He is batting .236/.299/.400 with 10 home runs, 42 RBI, 42 runs, and 11 stolen bases across 92 games. Durbin does not hit the ball especially hard, but his 13.6% strikeout rate helps him stay involved and keeps the floor from falling apart when the power cools.

The 26-year-old has also settled into regular work at third base and carries second-base eligibility in Yahoo leagues, giving managers more ways to fit him into a lineup. His 84.9 mph average exit velocity, 29.2% hard-hit rate, and 2.7% barrel rate make another major power surge unlikely, so the appeal is the overall category mix rather than a breakout. Durbin remains available in 59% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 25th in RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings. He belongs in the 10-team mix.

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