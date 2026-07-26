July 26, 2026

Dan's top hitter streamers and starts as fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 17 of 2026 (July 27 - August 2). He analyzes streamers with favorable matchups, schedules.

The longest "week" of the fantasy baseball season is drawing to an end, and it's back to a regular, old seven-day scoring period as we turn the calendar over to August. We are about to officially enter the dog days of summer, and while all your buddies are talking about their fantasy football drafts, here you are trying to figure out which hitters to snag off the waiver wire this week! Don't succumb to the "shiny new thing" that is all the fantasy football content on your timeline and "lock in" (as the kids say) on getting your fantasy baseball teams into the postseason!

My weekly hitters, streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify hitters with favorable matchups who can be considered for waiver wire pickups or streamers ahead of Sunday night's waiver wire runs in leagues with weekly transactions. Because of format changes to Yahoo leagues this year, the players featured in this article are rostered in 30% or fewer leagues on Yahoo (yes, I'm increasing this number as the wire is already getting picked over pretty aggressively this season).

You can also check out the rest of our fantasy baseball streamer content here at RotoBaller. Now, let's see which hitters we should consider grabbing off the wire as we roll into Week 17 of the fantasy baseball season!

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What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 17?

The Rockies are the only team that plays just 5 games.

7-Game Weeks:

ATL, ATH, BOS, CHC, CHW, CIN, MIA, NYM, NYY, PIT, SFG, SEA, STL, TEX, and WAS.

Ballpark Upgrades:

ATH (all seven games at home)

(all seven games at home) BOS (four games at ATH)

(four games at ATH) CIN (all seven games at home)

(all seven games at home) CLE (three games at CIN)

(three games at CIN) DET (three games at ATH)

(three games at ATH) KC (three games at COL)

(three games at COL) PIT (four games at CIN)

Week 17 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

I'll recommend only players who are rostered in 30 percent or fewer leagues, and all roster percentages are from Yahoo!

Dylan Crews, OF - WAS (30%)

The former first-round pick has shown some flashes of figuring it out recently. He's hit two home runs since the break while raising his OPS to .674.

Dylan Crews ties the game for the @Nationals with a 2-run shot! pic.twitter.com/Woumz1yMs0 — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2026

The strikeouts are still a big problem, but he's drawing more walks and getting on base more often, which gives him a bit more upside in runs scored. If you can stomach the suck on your batting average, there's enough to like here with the potential for a few steals, too.

Nasim Nunez, 2B/SS - WAS (27%)

Speaking of steals, Nunez is hitting just enough (over .300 since the break) to justify angling for his stolen bases. They tend to come in bunches, but there's enough of them (he's up to 37 on the season) that he really should be rostered in more leagues, even if you have to leave him on your bench occasionally in daily leagues.

JJ Bleday, OF - CIN (27%)

Bleday is doing enough to keep us interested, including adding two steals this week in addition to his 17th home run of the season.

JJ Bleday just launched a baseball into orbit @BledayJay pic.twitter.com/m6K6DtD3AN — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 22, 2026

It's a seven-day homestand this week against the Pirates and Guardians, so Bleday makes for a solid option if you are hunting power or just run production in general.

Ty France, 1B - SDP (25%)

There's arguably no hitter in the league hotter than Padres first baseman Ty France.

Ty France is doing WHAT pic.twitter.com/Ie8r0Eva1i — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 25, 2026

Yeah, he's been the third-best player in 5x5 leagues over the last two weeks with five home runs and a lofty .375 average. I am sure people are waiting for the bottom to drop out, but France is perfectly capable of continuing the run production, even if the home runs do taper off.

Garrett Mitchell, OF - MIL (23%)

I'm well aware that Mitchell is 0-12 across his last four games, but I'm still a believer in his breakout season. He's still hitting the ball very hard (when he does make contact, the strikeouts are still a pretty prominent part of his profile).

Buy the dip and snag Mitchell if another manager dropped him in your league; I think he could be a very productive, everyday player for the Brew Crew the rest of the way.

Bryce Eldridge, 1B - SFG (22%)

The Giants have a seven-game week loading, with three games at home against Milwaukee and then head to San Diego for four games. They won't have to face Jacob Misiorowski (who pitches today) and could feast on the Padres' paltry pitching staff.

Eldridge has been fairly quiet since the break, but I still believe in his potential and rest-of-season outlook.

J.T. Realmuto, C - PHI (18%)

Remember when Realmuto was one of the best catchers in fantasy baseball? The veteran backstop isn't the same player anymore, but went into the break on a hot streak and has collected at least one hit in every game since. There's no power or stolen bases anymore, but he looks like a solid streamer in the short term if you need help at the catcher position.

Jake Mangum, OF - PIT (11%)

Mangum continues to lead off for the Pirates with Spencer Horwitz, Konnor Griffin, and Oneil Cruz out. He's hitting over .300 with 19 stolen bases and is an underrated option for batting average, runs, and steals.

Lane Thomas, OF - KC (11%)

Thomas has cooled off a bit lately, but is still hitting in the top half of the lineup for the Royals, who head to Coors Field later this week.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B/3B - BAL (10%)

Who knows if it will last, but CES is a very intriguing pick-up as a guy who was once a big-time power-hitting prospect in the Reds organization. He's getting his shot in Baltimore now, and is off to a really impressive start with three home runs in his first six games.

Make that 9 RBIs in Christian Encarnacion-Strand's first 6 games played for the Orioles, who take a 1-0 lead over the Braves in the bottom of the 3rd. CES is a machine. pic.twitter.com/lPkpP5ES1e — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) July 25, 2026

Braden Montgomery, OF - CHW (10%)

He made a defensive gaffe that cost the White Sox several runs yesterday, but the rookie outfielder has been trending up offensively.

I wrote about CHW rookie Braden Montgomery being a strong second-half buy last week as he crossed the 100 AB threshold. In 7 games since the break...

.321 AVG, 7 R, 6 RBI, 3 XBH - .831 OPS https://t.co/jOqrsfvWu5 — "Thunder Dan" Palyo (@ThunderDanDFS) July 25, 2026

I think he's a strong add if you're willing to be patient, and I view him more as a rest-of-season guy than just a temporary streamer.

Trevor Larnach, OF - MIN (8%)

All this guy does is hit, and he rarely gets any respect. He is a platoon guy who doesn't start against lefties, so he's a much tougher sell for anyone playing in weekly lineup leagues.

Joey Ortiz, 3B/SS - MIL (6%)

I'm not sure where it came from, but Ortiz has been a top-20 player the last two weeks with a pair of home runs, three steals, and a .320 average.

Tommy White, 3B - ATH (5%)

We haven't seen any power from White yet, but he is hitting .296 through his first seven games since getting called up to the majors. He had a .834 OPS at Triple-A, and the schedule sets up pretty nicely for him as he'll a bunch of LHP to start the week as the Athletics host Boston and then Detroit.

Cooper Pratt, SS - MIL (4%)

Pratt is coming alive! He has now hit two home runs in his last four games, and perhaps more importantly, he's also stolen two bases as his speed is a big part of his profile. I'm pretty intrigued by his potential, especially as he just crossed the 100-AB threshold that I have been talking about with rookies.

Cooper Pratt turns on a fastball for his second career home run! The rookie now has a 105 wRC+ through his first 31 career games 👀 pic.twitter.com/8nRB24Nz0Q — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 25, 2026

There's more upside with Pratt over Ortiz if you want a Brewer infielder.

Good luck this week, and choose those streaming options wisely! As always, thanks for making RotoBaller your choice for fantasy baseball content all season long!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Analysis Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 18 Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/20-7/26) Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/20-7/26) The Cut List: Time To Drop These Players?