July 20, 2026

Hitter fantasy baseball starts/sits, recommendations for all hitter matchups from 7/20 - 7/26 (2026). Our fantasy baseball BvP chart and hitter matchup ratings.

Hello RotoBallers! It's time to set those lineups, and we're here to guide you with our fantasy baseball hitter start/sit recommendations chart for the week ahead (July 20 - July 26). Today, we'll look at some lineup decisions for players like Carson Benge, Dominic Canzone, Lars Nootbaar, and more -- and how their matchups project for fantasy baseball. You can also check our Starting Pitcher Start/Sit Matchups Chart.

This fantasy baseball hitter matchups chart - also known as fantasy baseball BvP (batter vs. pitcher) - is designed to assist you in setting winning lineups for all fantasy baseball leagues and DFS competitions, as it identifies which players have the most favorable matchups.

So, who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these hitter BvP matchups. This weekly article provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck RotoBallers!

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Hitters Start/Sit Matchups Chart: July 16 - July 19

Players are sorted in alphabetical order by their last names. You can also use the color-coded chart below.

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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Fantasy Baseball Player News

Caleb Durbin, 2B, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin has not done much for batting average, but the category mix still plays. He is hitting .228 with nine home runs, 38 runs, 39 RBI, and 10 steals across 285 at-bats. Durbin also came out of the break with five hits in the July 17 doubleheader against Tampa Bay, three in the opener and two in the nightcap.

The contact helps keep the floor from falling out. Durbin has struck out just 44 times in 317 plate appearances, plays regularly at third, and carries second-base eligibility in Yahoo leagues. He is not a must-add in every format, but there is enough here for managers who need a little speed without punting power. Durbin is currently on 37% of Yahoo rosters and belongs in the 10-team mix.

Kody Clemens, 1B, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Kody Clemens came into Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs on an 0-for-19 skid at the plate. He ended his recent slump in a big way, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs and two strikeouts to provide the only offense for the Twins in their 6-2 loss at Wrigley Field. Not only did his two-homer outing snap a long hitless stretch, but both of his dingers came off lefty Matthew Boyd, and he now has four homers off southpaws in 2026.

The 30-year-old left-handed batter is now slashing .243/.302/.495 with a .797 OPS, 18 home runs, 48 RBI, 47 runs scored, and six stolen bases in his 309 at-bats on the year. Clemens needs just two homers to set a new career high after slugging 19 round-trippers with the Twins and Philadelphia Phillies in 2025. He may only be hitting .250 (12-for-48) in 12 games in July, but he also has a .929 OPS with five homers, two doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, and 10 runs scored in 53 plate appearances.

Clemens has become a waiver-wire target for his power breakout in 2026, and he's rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues.

Mickey Moniak, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak is rostered in just 40% of Yahoo leagues despite batting .276 with 15 home runs, 40 RBI, and 31 runs across 217 at-bats. He added two hits and drove in a pair during Saturday's 10-3 win over Cincinnati. The home runs have slowed lately, but Moniak has still gone deep 39 times since the start of last season.

Most of that damage has come against right-handed pitching, and Colorado can sit him when a lefty is on the mound. That makes him easier to use in daily-lineup formats, but it does not erase the power. Moniak is not an automatic start every day. He is still a clear add in 10-team leagues for fantasy managers who need home runs and can work around the occasional platoon sit.

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