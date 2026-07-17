Jacob deGrom Likely to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Jacob deGrom (glute) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday and will likely start one of the games at home against the Chicago White Sox in a series that starts on Monday, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. deGrom, who is no stranger to injuries during his career, suffered a mild left-glute injury before the All-Star break, but he will avoid the injured list and return to the starting rotation for the second series of the second half of the season. The 38-year-old veteran continues to have a tough time staying healthy, but when available, the two-time Cy Young winner has stayed relevant in all fantasy leagues and will take a 7-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts over 100 2/3 innings and 18 starts into the second half of the 2026 season. The five-time All-Star will definitely be riskier in starting fantasy lineups in his first start back coming off his glute injury, and the matchup against the suddenly potent White Sox isn't an ideal one. Despite his age, deGrom is offering a strong 30.4% strikeout rate and 5.5% walk rate.
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry