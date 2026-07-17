Brendan Donovan Moving his Rehab Assignment to Triple-A
Brendan Donovan (groin) is moving his minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night, according to Shannon Drayer. Donovan is moving to the highest minor-league level after starting a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Wednesday. The 29-year-old German native could require a rather lengthy rehab assignment due to the fact that he's been on the shelf for almost two months with a nagging groin injury. When he's ready to return to Seattle, though, he should play regularly for the M's, most likely as the starting third baseman. Before landing on the 10-day injured list, Donovan was hitting .274/.386/.452 with a career-high .839 OPS, three home runs, eight RBI, nine runs, and a stolen base in just 25 games and 101 plate appearances in a small sample size. With limited power/speed upside, Donovan isn't terribly attractive in fantasy baseball leagues except for his contact abilities, high average, and multi-position eligibility at second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield. He's currently rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues. Barring a setback, there's no reason why Donovan shouldn't be back with the big-league squad before August.
Source: Shannon Drayer
Source: Shannon Drayer