Nathan Eovaldi Dealing With Illness, Could Start on Sunday
Nathan Eovaldi (illness) came in feeling under the weather on Friday, but he could still potentially start in Sunday's series finale in Atlanta against the Braves, according to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry. Fantasy managers will want to check back in on Eovaldi's condition going into Sunday's game to see if he's still on track to start in a less-than-ideal matchup to kick off the second half of his season. The 36-year-old veteran has maintained a high floor for fantasy managers because of his ability to miss bats and throw strikes consistently. Eovaldi finished the first half of the 2026 season with Texas with a 9-7 record, 4.04 ERA (4.02 FIP), and 1.12 WHIP with 120 strikeouts and 26 walks in 111 1/3 innings pitched across 18 starts. Going into the All-Star break, Eovaldi allowed three runs or fewer in each of his final five starts, and he had at least nine punchouts in each of his final four starts before the Midsummer Classic. He'll be a bit riskier against Atlanta on the road, though, if he's still not 100% recovered from his illness.
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry