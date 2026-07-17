Cameron Boozer Powers Grizzlies Into Summer League Semifinals
Cameron Boozer led all scorers with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting in Thursday's 96-64 Summer League rout of the Hawks, adding seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 29 minutes. The No. 3 pick shook off a two-game shooting slump by scoring at all three levels against a shorthanded Atlanta group. Memphis buried the game immediately, holding the Hawks to two first-quarter points, the fewest allowed in a quarter in Summer League history, while Cedric Coward chipped in 23 and Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 18. Boozer has reached 15 points in every outing this summer across Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. The win clinched a semifinal berth Saturday, so Memphis's headliner gets more reps rather than an early shutdown.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA