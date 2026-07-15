Hannes Steinbach Registers Double-Double
Hannes Steinbach put on a show during Wednesday's Summer League contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with 27 points (13-of-22 FGs), 15 rebounds, and three assists during Wednesday's loss. The Hornets gave Steinbach the keys to the offense, and he delivered during this game. It's only the Summer League, but Steinbach is showing early on that he can be a tremendous asset to the Hornets this season. He could very well force his way into the starting five if he continues to post numbers like these throughout the Summer League. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the big man this upcoming season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN