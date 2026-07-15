Javon Small Scores a Game-High 26 in Grizzlies' Win
Javon Small scored a game-high 26 points, going 5-for-8 from three, with seven assists, four rebounds, one steal, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 106-85 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Warriors. The 23-year-old was the best player on the floor, controlling the pace and defending at a high level on the second night of a back-to-back. Small appeared in 41 games with 12 starts as a rookie, averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds after guard injuries opened the door. He's still on a two-way contract. Memphis keeps him around as backcourt insurance, which is the honest read on his fantasy value: he matters in stretches, not across a full season.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA