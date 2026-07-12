Brock Bowers "Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Brock Bowers (knee) is "fully healthy" ahead of training camp at the end of July, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers' athletic and pass-catching prowess left veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins "in a state of shock" during the offseason program. The 23-year-old led all TEs in receiving yards (1,194) and set the Raiders record for most catches in a single season (112) as a rookie in 2024, but he finished with just 84 catches, 630 yards, and seven touchdowns in Year 2 due to a knee injury. Now that he's back to full health, the former 13th overall pick from the University of Georgia could finish as the TE1 overall in fantasy again in new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense in 2026. Kubiak has shown the ability to scheme the ball to his best pass-catchers, and Bowers is the Raiders' best pass-catcher. Despite playing through a PCL injury and a bone bruise in his left knee in 2025, Bowers had a 74.4% catch rate, averaged 10.6 yards per catch, and was named to his second Pro Bowl. Heading into Year 3, Bowers is ranked as RotoBaller's top fantasy TE for a reason, and he's not going to come at a discount in fantasy drafts despite his injury-plagued 2025 campaign.
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden