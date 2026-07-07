Justin Thomas Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open

Jul 7, 2026, 10:23 PM ET
Justin Thomas finished tied for 14th at the Travelers Championship last month and will now focus on preparing for this week's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom. Thomas has now rattled off seven straight top-25 finishes and appears to be in prime form heading into this week's Genesis Scottish Open and next week's The Open Championship. He has eight top-25 finishes and one missed cut in 12 starts this season. Thomas finished tied for 22nd at last year's Genesis Scottish Open. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 57th percentile in greens in regulation on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth mentioning because over 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Genesis Scottish Open.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf