AK Okereke Lands a Two-Way Deal With the Lakers
AK Okereke, Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reports, filling the last of their three two-way slots. Okereke is a 6-7 floor-spacer who spent his final college season as a graduate transfer at Vanderbilt, averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from three. The stroke is real, but the fantasy path isn't. Okereke is an undrafted rookie on a two-way contract, which caps his active games, and he's buried on a win-now roster built around Luka Doncic. Expect most of his season to come with the South Bay Lakers.
Source: Ryan Ward
Source: Ryan Ward