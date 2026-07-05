Jonathan Mogbo Blocks Five Shots in Kings Summer League Win
Jonathan Mogbo finished with six points, seven rebounds, two steals, and five blocks across 32 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League win over the Brooklyn Nets. Mogbo shot 3-for-5 from the field and made his biggest impact defensively, giving Sacramento a strong first look after he joined the team on a two-way deal. The 24-year-old averaged just 1.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists with Toronto last season, so this does not create redraft buzz yet. Still, the blocks and steals are the fantasy hook if he can earn real NBA minutes.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA