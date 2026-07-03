Josh Okogie Signs Two-Year Deal With the Jazz
Josh Okogie has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Utah Jazz, Shams Charania of ESPN reports, picking Utah over several other suitors. The 27-year-old has built an eight-year career on gritty perimeter defense, and last season he finally added an offensive wrinkle, connecting on 38.5 percent from three for Houston. For fantasy, that shooting is the whole case, and it comes with a warning label: a career 29.9 percent shooter from deep rarely sustains a jump that big, so plan on some regression. The bigger issue is fit. A rebuilding Jazz team would rather hand minutes to its young wings than to a 27-year-old role player, so the open runway a thin roster seems to offer may never materialize. Okogie brings real value to Utah's defense and locker room, but at 4.5 points in 17.4 minutes, the fantasy production simply isn't there.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania