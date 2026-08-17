Max Fried Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Max Fried (elbow) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 14) with a left-elbow bone bruise. It is a concerning development for Yankees fans, although the good news is that left-hander Carlos Rodon (elbow) is returning from his IL stint on Tuesday to start against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles. It will be Fried's second stint on the IL this year with a left-elbow injury, and it is unclear if he will have a chance to return later this month when he is eligible. The 32-year-old three-time All-Star won a league-high 19 games in 2025 in his first year in the Bronx while also striking out a career-high 189 batters in 32 starts. He has gone 4-4 in 2026 with a 2.81 ERA (2.56 FIP) and 0.99 WHIP with 79 strikeouts and 27 walks in 86 1/3 innings across his 15 starts. Although Fried might not be back in the Yankees' rotation until September, he deserves to be stashed everywhere.
Source: Yankees PR Department
Source: Yankees PR Department