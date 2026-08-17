Hunter Goodman Checks Back into Rockies' Lineup
Hunter Goodman (shoulder) is back behind the plate to catch right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano and will hit third in Monday's series opener at Coors Field against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers and left-hander Blake Snell, per MLB.com. Goodman is back in action to begin the new week after missing the last three games with inflammation in his left shoulder. Fantasy managers will want to get the 26-year-old back into their starting lineups in all traditional formats for his power stroke, especially at Coors Field. The two-time All-Star is having another excellent year at the plate in Colorado, hitting .251/.320/.541 with a career-best .861 OPS, a career-high 34 home runs, 69 RBI, 69 runs scored, and a career-high five steals in 111 games across 460 plate appearances. Goodman has hit only .143 with a .393 OPS in his career against Snell, but only in a small sample size of seven at-bats. He's hit .250 (9-for-36) with three homers and nine RBI in his 10 games so far in the month of August.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com