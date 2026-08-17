Clayton Beeter Still the Primary Closer in Washington
Clayton Beeter is the Nationals' primary closer and is widely available on the waiver wire if you need saves down the stretch -- he's rostered in only 17% of Yahoo leagues. The 27-year-old hasn't been perfect by any means, but he has 10 more saves than the next closest reliever in the Nats' bullpen. In his third major-league season and first full year in D.C., Beeter has recorded a 5-3 record, 3.55 ERA (5.13 FIP), a 1.26 WHIP, a career-high 12 saves, and a 39:24 K:BB in 38 innings pitched over his 40 appearances out of the bullpen. Since the All-Star break, he's allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits (two homers) while walking six and striking out eight for two wins, a loss, five saves, one blown save, and a hold. Beeter's 15% walk rate makes him volatile for sure, but fantasy managers in deeper leagues may have no choice, and the good news is that nobody else in Washington's bullpen is really challenging him for saves.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference