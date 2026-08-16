Chase DeLauter Exits Early on Sunday With "Mild Hamstring Tightness"
Chase DeLauter (hamstring) exited Sunday's series finale against the visiting San Diego Padres early with "mild left-hamstring tightness," according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. DeLauter was removed in the third inning after going hitless in his lone plate appearance. He was replaced in right field by Angel Martinez. The 24-year-old left-handed slugger will have a scheduled day off on Monday, with his next chance to return to Cleveland's starting lineup coming in Tuesday's series opener at home against the San Francisco Giants. For now, fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day. DeLauter came into Sunday's tilt against the Padres with a strong .286/.358/.443 slash line with an .801 OPS, 13 home runs, 57 RBI, 49 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across his 106 games and 452 plate appearances in his first year in the big leagues. It would be a shame for him to miss time the way he's been hitting, as he went 19-for-55 (.345) with a .919 OPS, two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, 11 runs scored, and three steals in 13 games in August going into Sunday's shutout loss to the Friars.
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins