Michael Arroyo Could Be Next Prospect to Earn the Call in Seattle
Michael Arroyo has fared well at Triple-A Tacoma since his promotion and could be next in line for a call-up to Seattle, following in the footsteps of Tacoma teammate Brock Rodden. Arroyo has played in 31 games for Tacoma this season and has six homers and 27 RBI while hitting .295. Arroyo, the right-handed hitter out of Colombia, is the No. 3 prospect on the Mariners list. The infielder has a balanced profile with a 55-grade hit tool and power with 50-grade speed. At age 21, he could be ready for his next step to the majors but might need a little more time at Triple-A. Nonetheless, he is looking like a good stash candidate and one that could reward fantasy managers with five-category production given an opportunity to make his MLB debut.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball