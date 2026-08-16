Franklin Arias Tearing Up Triple-A and Becoming Priority Stash
Franklin Arias received a promotion from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester on July 24, and since then he has not disappointed, even at 20 years old. Arias has dominated at Triple-A to the tune of four homers and 17 RBI to go with 12 runs scored while hitting .300 in 17 games with Worcester. At Portland, he did just as much, if not more, damage with a .318 batting average and 19 homers and 52 RBI to go with 50 runs scored and five stolen bases in 75 games. The shortstop prospect has a 60-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and is looking like one of the best young prospects in baseball. If he is called up by Boston, he will be one of the priority adds in all of baseball. His potential is off the charts at age 20, and the Red Sox might want to give him a chance at a debut this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball