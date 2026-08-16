Ethan Pecko Could be on his Way to the Big Leagues With Astros
Ronel Blanco was used in long relief in Saturday's loss to the Seattle Mariners. Blanco has struggled mightily since returning from the injured list in late July, posting a 7.71 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in his five outings (four starts). Pecko, meanwhile, who is considered the team's No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has recorded a 4.57 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with an 86:28 K:BB in 82 2/3 innings over 20 appearances (18 starts) with Single-A Fayetteville and Sugar Land in 2026. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and also features a tight slider, a cutter, a curveball, and a changeup. Pecko can generate swing and miss with a three-quarters arm slot, but he probably shouldn't be considered much more than a back-end starting pitcher at the next level.
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome