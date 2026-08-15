Brice Turang Still Nursing Knee Injury
Brice Turang (knee) remains out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to left-knee discomfort, per MLB.com. Jonathan Ornelas will make the start at the keystone for the Brew Crew and will hit ninth against Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski. It will be a third straight game starting on the bench for Turang. He was seen doing fielding drills before Saturday's game, though, which could indicate that he could return to the starting nine for Sunday's series finale at Dodger Stadium. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter hasn't been as good at the plate recently, potentially because he's not 100% healthy, but overall, he's been one of the better fantasy producers at the second base position for a second straight season. Turang enters action on Saturday with a .268/.360/.450 slash line with an .810 OPS, 16 homers, 16 stolen bases, 76 RBI, and 74 runs across 451 at-bats for the first-place Brewers. He's a must-start in fantasy lineups when he's on the field.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com