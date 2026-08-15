Willy Adames Remains out of the Lineup on Saturday
Willy Adames (back) remained out of the starting lineup on Saturday as he continues to manage a lower-back strain. The team has discussed potentially placing him on the Injured List as a result of this lingering issue, but as of Saturday, it isn't believed to be serious enough to warrant an extended absence. Instead, the team will take things day by day, with the hope that this rest will be enough to get him healthy enough to play. The Giants also believe that this won't be a season-ending injury that carries over into the offseason. The 30-year-old is hitting an underwhelming .224 with 19 home runs and five stolen bases on the season.
Source: Alex Palovic
Source: Alex Palovic