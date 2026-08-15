Blue Jays Recall Pitching Prospect Ricky Tiedemann for MLB Debut
Ricky Tiedemann from Triple-A Buffalo and optioning right-hander Chase Lee to Buffalo in a corresponding move. Tiedemann, once the organization's top pitching prospect, will be making his major-league debut whenever he gets into a game. The 23-year-old former third-rounder in 2021 from Golden West College didn't pitch at all in 2025 after having Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2024, and he appeared in only seven games (two starts) in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and at Single-A Dunedin and Buffalo this year, allowing five earned runs with two walks and 11 strikeouts in just seven innings pitched. Now the team's No. 11 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, Tiedemann has had countless setbacks with his elbow and has also dealt with a neck injury. Expect Toronto to be very careful with his usage the rest of the year, and they could decide to turn him into a full-time reliever to try to keep him healthy going forward. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues should ignore Tiedemann for now.
Source: Toronto Blue Jays
Source: Toronto Blue Jays