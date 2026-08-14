Brice Turang Missing Second Straight Game With Knee Injury
Brice Turang (knee) will miss a second straight game against the hosting Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday due to pain in his left knee, according to MLB.com. David Hamilton is making another start at the keystone and will hit eighth against Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Turang's knee issue could eventually turn into an injured-list situation, but for now, the Brewers are considering him day-to-day. Fantasy managers should check back to see if he's in the starting nine for Game 3 of the series in L.A. on Saturday night. The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent offensive producers at the second base position in fantasy for the second straight season in 2026, slashing .268/.360/.450 with an .810 OPS, 16 long balls, 16 stolen bases, 76 RBI, and 74 runs scored in his 451 at-bats for the first-place Brewers. Turang's knee injury could be plaguing him in 12 August games, though, as he's hit .245 (12-for-49) with no homers, three doubles, eight RBI, three runs, and a steal.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com