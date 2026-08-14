Kade Anderson Has Clearer Path to Majors Amid Big-League Struggles
Kade Anderson has a lights-out resume this season at Double-A Arkansas, and it turns out that with Bryce Miller struggling in Seattle, he now has a clearer path to a spot in the big-league rotation. Anderson is 10-1 at Arkansas with a 1.13 ERA and 0.65 WHIP with 128 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. The video-game-like numbers are impressive, and at age 22, Anderson has done everything in his power to prove he is major-league ready. The only question mark is the fact that he has yet to pitch at Triple-A and prove himself at the last stop before the MLB. However, the Mariners' top prospect looks more and more ready each time he pitches, and in his last outing he gave up three hits and no walks in 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts on the way to a win. Now is the time to stash Anderson in redraft leagues, as his time looks like it's coming soon.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball