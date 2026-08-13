MarJon Beauchamp Signs with Bayern Munich
MarJon Beauchamp has signed with Bayern Munich for the 2026-27 season, moving to Europe after four NBA seasons. The 25-year-old played 149 regular-season games across stints with the Bucks, Clippers, Knicks, and 76ers after Milwaukee selected him No. 24 overall in 2022. Beauchamp last appeared on a two-way deal with Philadelphia, averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 14 games, while his bigger scoring flashes came in the G-League. He averaged 23.8 points across 24 games with Delaware while shooting 37.0 percent from three. Beauchamp said he still sees himself as an NBA player, but the Bayern move takes him off the NBA fantasy radar.
Source: Basketnews
Source: Basketnews