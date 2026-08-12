Nick Kurtz Unlikely to Return This Season
Nick Kurtz (thumb) will return this season. Kurtz's platelet-rich plasma injection on Aug. 4 went well, but he has to be in a brace for four weeks after that. "Four weeks of no mobility. You probably can do the timeline and think through the scenarios in front of us for Nick," manager Mark Kotsay said. The 23-year-old left-handed slugger is trying to recover from a right-thumb strain, but with time running out in the season and with the A's sitting at 47-72 overall and well out of the postseason race, the probability is low that Kurtz will return in 2026. Jeff McNeil and rookie Tommy White should continue to split playing time at first base in Sacramento the rest of the way if Kurtz is unable to return. Kurtz's injury is a big blow for fantasy managers, as the former first-rounder has 57 total home runs and 155 RBI in 216 games and 923 plate appearances in his first two MLB seasons since debuting in 2025.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos