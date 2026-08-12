Brandin Podziemski Stays in Golden State's Plans
Brandin Podziemski is extension-eligible this offseason, and general manager Mike Dunleavy wants to get a deal done "sooner rather than later," according to Kenzo Fukuda. Dunleavy praised the 23-year-old as a winning player and sounded confident the front office has the tools to re-sign him. Podziemski was the only Warrior to appear in all 82 games last season, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three. His late-season starting push next to Stephen Curry gives him a useful fantasy base, especially if his usage keeps climbing on an aging roster.
Source: Kenzo Fukuda
Source: Kenzo Fukuda