Bryce Harper Playing Through Knee Soreness
Bryce Harper (knee) remains in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Harper continues to play despite dealing with knee soreness that has worsened since moving to the outfield, according to Charlotte Varnes. Harper fouled a ball off his knee before the All-Star break, and it hasn't stopped bothering him. He'll be at the designated hitter spot for the second time in three games on Monday. The Phillies will move things around and have Derek Hill in right field while Kyle Schwarber gets the start at first base. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this situation closely. For now, Harper is playing, but he might need a stint on the Injured List.
Source: Charlotte Varnes
Source: Charlotte Varnes