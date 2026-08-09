Jared Goff Will Sit Out Entire Preseason
Jared Goff will not play at any point during the preseason, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Sunday. Campbell left little doubt about the plan, joking that even if Detroit ran out of quarterbacks, Goff still would not play and the team could turn to wide receiver Tom Kennedy instead. Goff is coming off another strong season, throwing for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 68.0% of his passes across 17 games. Detroit opens its preseason Thursday against Cincinnati, and several other key starters could also be held out. Goff's absence will put more attention on rookie Luke Altmyer, especially after Teddy Bridgewater decided to step away from the team. Altmyer should now see plenty of preseason work while Detroit evaluates him and searches for another veteran quarterback.
Source: Justin Rogers
Source: Justin Rogers