Jayden Reed Managing Ankle Injury
Jayden Reed (ankle) has picked up an ankle injury during camp, though head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that it is not considered a long-term concern, according to Matt Schneidman. Reed is coming off a frustrating 2025 season in which foot and shoulder injuries limited him to seven regular-season games. He finished with 19 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown after topping 790 receiving yards in each of his first two NFL seasons. Reed eventually worked his way back late last year and remains an important piece of Green Bay's passing game, making another stretch of missed practice time something the Packers would rather avoid. No timetable has been given for his return, so his participation over the coming days will be the next thing to watch.
Source: Matt Schneidman
Source: Matt Schneidman