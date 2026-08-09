Ashton Dulin Steps Up Amid Absences
Ashton Dulin enjoyed one of his busiest and most productive days of training camp on Saturday. With Josh Downs (groin) and Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) both absent from a practice that saw a heavy emphasis on red zone work, Dulin saw the majority of first-team reps alongside Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Anthony Gould, but it was the eighth-year former UDFA who earned the most looks from Daniel Jones. Dulin scored a toe-tap touchdown on the first drive of 7-on-7 sessions and remained involved throughout the day. With Alec Pierce on the PUP list following offseason ankle surgery, the battle for the team's third wide receiver spot has had an even brighter spotlight shined on it throughout camp, and Dulin appears to have the edge, regularly taking advantage of the opportunities presented. While he could find his way onto the field in three-receiver sets, he still sits well behind Pierce and Downs in any projected pecking order, and with tight end Tyler Warren also expected to see heavy involvement in what has historically been a run-heavy Shane Steichen offense, Dulin is unlikely to find fantasy viability in 2026.
Source: Abby Halpin
Source: Abby Halpin