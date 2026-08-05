Aaron Judge "Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Aaron Judge (rib) has been "cleared" to start "light" activities, including running and upper-body "resistance" work in the weight room, according to Erik Boland of Newsday. It represents significant progress from where Judge had been while rehabbing a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side since June 5. Judge is currently on the 60-day injured list without a timetable for a return, but fantasy managers have to be a little excited with this update on his progress, even though he still has plenty of boxes to check before returning to the big-league lineup. The Yankees are optimistic that the three-time MVP will return before the season is over, but fantasy managers probably won't be getting him back until the final month of the regular season in September in a best-case scenario. In an attempt to bolster the Yankees' offense with Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton on the IL, the team traded for infielder Luis Garcia Jr. and outfielder Heliot Ramos at the deadline this summer.
Source: Newsday - Erik Boland
Source: Newsday - Erik Boland