Clay Holmes' Next Start Likely to be his Debut With Cubs
Clay Holmes' (leg) next start to be his debut with the Chicago Cubs, not another minor-league rehab outing. Based on the current alignment of Chicago's starting rotation, Holmes will most likely start on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals on the road. The Cubs will be activating the 33-year-old veteran from the 60-day injured list, and Saturday will be his first start since fracturing his fibula against the New York Yankees on May 15. He made three rehab starts in the minors with the New York Mets before they traded him to the Cubs on Monday, so Holmes should be efficiently stretched out. The Cubs are hoping Holmes is a key part of their rotation the rest of the way as they look to get into the postseason, and fantasy managers looking for rotation depth should look his way, as he's only rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues. The former ninth-rounder in 2011 by the Pittsburgh Pirates went 4-4 in New York earlier this year with a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts in 52 2/3 frames over his nine starts.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro