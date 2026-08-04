Carlos Rodon Set to Make Rehab Start on Saturday
Carlos Rodon (elbow) is expected to make a minor league rehab start on Saturday, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. The veteran left-hander has been on the injured list since late June due to elbow inflammation. He also missed the beginning of the 2026 season after undergoing offseason elbow surgery, so he's thrown just 46 1/3 innings (nine starts) on the year. However, Rodon has been effective when healthy, recording a 4-2 record with a 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts. Rodon's spotty command and questionable health track record are both concerns for fantasy managers. However, he remains an above-average source of strikeouts who has shown he can put together dominant stretches in the big leagues. With his return to the Yankees rotation potentially imminent, Rodon profiles as a priority waiver wire stash in leagues where he is available.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips