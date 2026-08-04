Walker Jenkins Pads MLB-Ready Resume With Latest Three-Hit Effort
Walker Jenkins has been a steady force at the plate for Triple-A St. Paul this year and has reached base safely via hit or walk in 23 straight games after a three-hit effort in his latest contest on Sunday. The Twins' top-ranked prospect is now slashing .299/.396/.479 with six home runs, 10 steals, and nearly as many walks (32) as strikeouts (37). The former fifth-overall draft pick missed a month and a half earlier this year with a shoulder injury, with injuries something that has become a regular occurrence over the course of his minor league career, having never played in more than 84 games in any one particular season. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-3 slugger has been productive when on the field, producing a slash line on par with his 2026 numbers during his minor league career: .296/.399/.467. Look for the 21-year-old to make his MLB debut later this year, and he should be viewed as a stashworthy multi-category producer for fantasy.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com