Jacob deGrom Opts to Stay in Texas at Trade Deadline
Jacob deGrom at the trade deadline, people briefed on the discussions told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Other teams also expressed interest in the 38-year-old, and the Rangers told him that they would make a deal happen if he wanted to waive his no-trade clause for Atlanta. But deGrom said no, explaining that he "wanted to win in Texas." He made it clear that when he signed a five-year, $185 million free-agent contract with the Rangers in December of 2022, he wanted to see it through. Texas led the American League West by two games as recently as last Tuesday, but then they lost five straight to fall to two games under .500 and 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the division. deGrom, a five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young winner, currently has a career-worst 3.96 ERA (3.32 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 135 strikeouts and 29 walks in 113 2/3 innings across his 21 starts. He'll be looking to bounce back in a solid matchup against the Baltimore Orioles this weekend after allowing five earned runs with five walks and three strikeouts in only 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Astros last Saturday.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal