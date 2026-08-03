Enddy Azocar Becomes a Top Outfield Prospect for Orioles After Trade
Enddy Azocar from the Boston Red Sox on Monday in a trade that sent All-Star switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman to the Red Sox, a source told The Baltimore Sun's Jacob Calvin Meyer. The O's also picked up right-handed pitching prospects Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Harold Rivas, and catcher Carlos Narvaez. Per MLB Pipeline, the 19-year-old Azocar is already ranked as the Orioles' No. 8 prospect. The Venezuelan outfielder stands at 6-foot-2 and 168 pounds, and he'll come to the O's organization after hitting a strong .286/.341/.540 with an .880 OPS, 18 home runs, 63 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 76 runs scored in 85 games and 399 plate appearances with Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville. While Azocar's speed has been nice in the low levels of the minors in 2026, it's his impressive raw power and bat speed from the right side of the plate that should be his calling card whenever he's close to making his major-league debut, which probably won't be until 2028. Improving his plate discipline will be his primary focus as he looks to keep climbing in the minors in his new home.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Jacob Calvin Meyer
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Jacob Calvin Meyer