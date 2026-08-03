Padres Finalizing a Deal for Pitcher Robbie Ray
Robbie Ray from the division-rival San Francisco Giants on Monday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. It's unclear at this time what the Padres are shipping to the Giants in exchange. Ray will be an immediate upgrade for the Friars' starting rotation alongside right-hander Michael King while the team waits for the returns of both right-handers Nick Pivetta (forearm) and Joe Musgrove (elbow). The 34-year-old Ray has gone 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA (4.36 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 107 strikeouts and 57 walks in 122 2/3 innings pitched in his 22 appearances (21 starts) for the Giants this year. Ray has been much better since the start of June, going 7-0 with a 1.65 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. The 13-year-old veteran won't gain much of a boost fantasy-wise with the move to San Diego, and fantasy managers shouldn't expect his strong run of form to continue through the rest of the season, especially with a walk rate over 10% and a strikeout rate that has fallen from 33.3% in 2024 to 20.9% this year. Ray will definitely give SD a better shot at sneaking into the postseason in a wild-card spot, though.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan