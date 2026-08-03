Hector Rodriguez Developing into Power Source at Triple-A
Hector Rodriguez is coming off a four-hit performance at Triple-A Louisville, complete with a home run and three RBI. It was the latest power surge in a season-long display of power hitting for the outfielder. Rodriguez has turned in a season of 27 homers and 69 RBI with 72 runs scored in 405 at-bats with Louisville to go with a .274 batting average. At 22 years old, Rodriguez is the No. 3 prospect in the Reds' organization. Rodriguez has a 55-grade hit tool with a 55-grade run tool. He has become a consistent power source in Louisville, although he only has 45-grade power. The Reds could use a bat like his in the big league lineup, so it might be worth stashing Rodriguez and waiting for a call-up. If given an opportunity in Cincinnati, he could easily produce fantasy-relevant numbers.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball