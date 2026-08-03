Caleb Durbin a Big Part of Boston's Turnaround
Caleb Durbin hit just .228 (65-for-285) with a .686 OPS, nine home runs, 39 RBI, 10 steals, and 38 runs scored in 87 games and 317 plate appearances during the first half of the season. He has only one home run in 17 games since the All-Star break in mid-July, but he's gone 19-for-60 (.317) at the plate with an .806 OPS as the Red Sox have gone on a run to put themselves firmly in the mix for a playoff spot during the stretch run. Overall, the 26-year-old is hitting .243/.313/.394 with a .708 OPS, 10 home runs, 45 RBI, 12 steals, and 50 runs scored in 104 games across 388 plate appearances this year in his first season in Boston and just his second year in the major leagues. Durbin has definitely hit the ball better so far in the second half, but beneath the hood, his quality of contact doesn't necessarily project an extended strong run to close out the season. Durbin has never profiled as a big power bat, and he has a .233 expected batting average and .284 xwOBA (current wOBA of .313). Speed is Durbin's most endearing quality, and he'll continue to be an everyday player for the BoSox. He's rostered in 39% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference